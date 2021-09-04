Houseplants range from very easy to grow. On the easy side are succulents and to the more difficult like orchids.
Back when I was growing up, if you did not have a spider plant hanging in a macramé hanger in your home, you were not in style. Today we have self-watering containers and other containers of all colors, materials and styles to match your decor.
The most common cause of death of houseplants is due to overwatering. With less light in your home your houseplants just do not need much water. If the soil of your houseplant is staying on the dry side, it is probably best for your plant. Most of our tropical houseplants grow in areas of high humidity and very organic soil — in fact it can be so organic that there is not any mineral soil at all, just leaf mold. This leaf mold keeps the roots slightly damp, but not wet. When it rains the water just runs through the leaf mold and finds its way to streams and rivers.
We do not like to water our houseplants daily, so we add soil to the mix. Adding the soil causes the mix to stay too wet and hold too much water and the roots begin to rot. When the roots rot and die, the plant can no longer take up water. So, the plant starts wilting like it needs water.
Air conditioners and heaters remove moisture from the air, decreasing humidity. Many houseplants, on the other hand grow, naturally in the tropics, where the humidity is high. You can buy a spray bottle and every time you walk by your houseplant, give them a quick spray, not to water the plant, but to increase the humidity.
Better than the spray bottles are evaporation pans. Buy plant saucers or decorative pans that are about one inch deep. Fill the pan with decorative rock or marbles, and then add water to the pan. Be sure to keep the level of the water below the top of the rocks. Place your houseplants on the rocks. The moisture in the trays will evaporate up into the air surrounding your plants, increasing the humidity.
Do not place the plants directly in the water because the soil will soak up the water, which can cause the plant to rot. Humidifiers can benefit your plants as well as your home indoor environment.
Most of our houseplants like the soil to be moist, not wet. They also do not like the soil to totally dry out. When we allow the soil to dry out too much, the soil shrinks. When the soil shrinks away from the side of the container, this leaves a space that allows the water to run through the container without wetting the potting soil. If your potting soil has a lot of peat moss it will shrink when dry and once it is dry it will be very hard to get the soil wet again.
To solve the problem, about once a year place the plant and container in the sink or bathtub and prevent the water from going down the drain. Fill the sink with water and allow the plant to soak in water for a few hours. This will force water into the peat moss and the soil should expand and fill in the container. After soaking for a few hours, drain the sink or better yet use the water in your garden. It saves water and it is great for your garden because it contains organic components.
Leave the plant in the sink and water the plant a couple of times allowing the water to drain out the bottom of the container. Fertilize your houseplant and place the houseplant back in its normal spot.
You can place a saucer under your houseplants to collect extra water, but you should not water your houseplants by filling the saucer or allowing the plant to soak up the water from the saucer. This pulls the salts in your potting soil to the surface and can damage your plants.
The exception to this rule is African violets, which may leaf spot if watered overhead. The best method is to place a layer of decorative rock in the saucer, then place the container on top of the rock. This allows the excess water to drain out of the container and not damage your furniture. The rock prevents the plant from soaking the water back up into the plant.
The best method of knowing when your plant needs to be watered is to use your finger. Stick your finger into the soil; if it is dry about one half of an inch below the surface, it is time to water. It is more accurate than buying a moisture sensor.
As winter turns to spring, many people take their houseplants outside and rinse them off and give the plants some fresh air. It would be best not to take your houseplants outside. The plants will sunburn easily; in a few days the leaves will turn yellow and start to fall off. The bathtub and shower are again your best bet for your houseplants.
