Often times, in the course of the day, someone wishes you a “good day” or you wish another the same — sincerely or not. Sometimes, it’s just a cordial statement to signal the end of the encounter. But seriously, who does not want a good day? And what is a good day anyway? Furthermore, how do I make it a good day when things seem to be not going my way?
The answers are as diverse as the people I asked. But there are commonalities, as well. Life is too short to not have a good day every day. Death of a loved one, a dear friend or an acquaintance reminds us of the impermanence of things. We can’t afford to waste one day. Every day can be our favorite day, Winnie the Pooh says. Here are some ideas on how we can start our day right:
• Get a proper amount of rest. There is a direct correlation between sleep and your irritability and negativity index.
• Fix your bed once you get out of it. Doing this gives you the first accomplishment of the day. It sets for more accomplishments throughout the day.
• Wake up grateful for the simplest things in your life — your bed, the lights and your work, your ability to get up and take notice of the energetic signs of life in you and around you.
• Lay off your electronic devices in the first 30 minutes of your waking hour. Notice the sound, the smell in the air, your body movement, breathing and just be in the present.
• If you can, take 10 to 15 minutes moving and stretching to get your circulation going. You can walk, run, bike, do yoga or dance like no one is watching.
• Remind yourself that life happens in the present. Yesterday was over and tomorrow is not here yet. The opportunity to make it a good day is now, not tomorrow and definitely not yesterday.
• Check your intentions for the day. Your intentions are powerful. If you intend your day to be a good one, send out good intentions and ask good questions. Instead of thinking how dreadful work will be, ask what wonderful things you can do at work today. The day goes really well if your feel you are making a difference. You are in control of your thoughts and your intentions. Don’t give the power to others to influence your thoughts and your actions.
• Intend to help someone else. Helping someone less fortunate than you will boost your self-worth. Being in a situation that offers the opportunity for me to help someone never fails to make me feel better about myself. It’s a sense of a higher purpose. And when you do have an opportunity to do something nice for someone, do so without the expectation of a return.
• Feed your body good nutrition to start the day. There is no magic recipe. Your body needs some protein, some carbohydrates and some minerals. No need to eat a lot, 75% full is good. But do hydrate yourself adequately. Water is still the best hydrator. Start your day with a couple of glasses of water.
Having a routine in the morning helps me jump-start my good day. And yes, things happen that can potentially ruin your morning, but increased awareness can help diminish the negative effects. Develop a routine for yourself. Don’t make excuses and stick with it every day until it becomes a habit.
Every day counts. You have one life and it’s not a dress rehearsal. Go ahead, have a good day! Don’t forget your face covering if you intend to spend your good day in closed public places. Remember to keep your distance as well, to be safer. There are regulatory restrictions, and there are personal choices. Practice yours safely.
