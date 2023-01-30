Gifford-Jones logo

You may have preconceived ideas that magic mushrooms are the party drugs of days past. However, in Canada and other countries, regulations are starting to ease on these prohibited psychedelics. The impetus stems from clinical trials showing remarkable results in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and treatment-resistant depression. The question begs, when should you plan for a mind-altering trip?

“Magic mushrooms” grow naturally in many parts of the world. They contain psilocybin, which produces hallucinogenic effects when eaten.

