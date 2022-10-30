Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: “Rita,” as I love to call her, is the best spouse in the world. We met when I was 21 and she was 25. I was homeless and a server at a restaurant. I didn’t have much going for me in my life.

I remember seeing her walk in and sit down at a table with some family members of hers. I knew I needed to talk to her. She was beautiful, and the room was glowing around her. I ended up being her server, and by the end of the meal, I had her phone number. I found out later that night, while having a drink, that she was just coming out of a long-term, long-distance relationship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.