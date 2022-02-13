Though happily retired from teaching, I do miss discussing great works with students.
This time of year, we would analyze two of my favorite short works — a letter by Martin Luther King Jr., and a speech about Martin Luther King Jr., by Robert F. Kennedy.
I have written columns about these works before, but they bear repeating as our society continues to become increasingly bitter and divided.
The first is MLK’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. I thought about MLK and his letter when I drove through Alabama for the first time in November.
It is, thank God, a very different place than when King was jailed there in 1963 for leading a protest.
His letter was in response to a group of white pastors who were sympathetic to his cause but believed King and his movement needed to move more slowly, to wait to gain the full rights guaranteed them under the Constitution.
It is a rhetorical masterpiece. The excerpt we studied in class was just two sentences. One was 19 words, and the other an ultra-lengthy 326 words.
The longer of the two was a periodic sentence, meaning the main point comes at the end. The idea of a periodic sentence is to build up drama and suspense — you have a series of dependent clauses, and the reader wonders, “Where is this going?” Then, boom — the powerful punch at the end.
The excerpt begins:
“I guess it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say ‘wait.’ ”
Then the second, long, periodic sentence:
“But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers at will and drown your sisters and brothers at whim; when you have seen hate-filled policemen curse, kick, brutalize, and even kill your Black brothers and sisters with impunity; when you see the vast majority of your twenty million Negro brothers smothering in an airtight cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society …”
That second sentences goes on, numbering a total of 11 dependent clauses, each beginning with “when,” and describing the atrocities and heartbreaks of segregation before King finally reaches the main point — “then you will understand why it is difficult for us to wait.”
Persuasive, wouldn’t you say?
King’s purpose was to persuade people his continued campaign of non-violent protest was the way to bring about change. History has proved him correct.
The second work also calls for peaceful change, and I consider it the finest speech by an American politician in the 20th Century, based on the extraordinary circumstances.
Robert F. Kennedy, running for president, was en route to a speech in the Indianapolis “ghetto” on April 4, 1968, when he learned of MLK’s assassination.
With little time to prepare, RFK jotted some notes on the way from the airport, but never looked down at them when speaking. Keep in mind, this was pre-cell phone days, and his audience did not know about MLK.
RFK, without a single “um” or “uh”, broke the terrible news and then said:
“Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and to justice between fellow human beings. He died in the cause of that effort. In this difficult day, in this difficult time for the United States, it’s perhaps well to ask what kind of a nation we are and what direction we want to move in. For those of you who are Black — considering the evidence evidently is that there were white people who were responsible — you can be filled with bitterness, and with hatred, and a desire for revenge.
“We can move in that direction as a country, in greater polarization — Black people amongst Blacks, and white amongst whites, filled with hatred toward one another. Or we can make an effort, as Martin Luther King did, to understand, and to comprehend, and replace that violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand, compassion, and love.”
He quoted Aeschylus. Then he added, in a perfect parallel structure, words we still need today:
“What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness; but is love, and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or whether they be Black.”
There were outbreaks of rage and violence in some 100 American cities that night in April of 1968.
But not in Indianapolis.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.