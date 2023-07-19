Veterans who have left active service often struggle with a variety of challenges, whether it is finding work, finding stable shelter, finding food resources or finding peace of mind.
Our family members who have served in the military do not consider themselves part of a special, or entitled, class, but they often have struggles that are unique to having served in the armed forces. This puts them in a different class, sometimes eligible for services that can help them, and sometimes denied those services.
Veterans also are resilient, and many go on into civilian life and thrive. Some secure really good jobs, and some are elected to Congress. The best among these feel a kinship and bond with their fellow veterans and go out of their way to be of help to them.
Rep. Mike Garcia is a Navy combat veteran who served as a fighter pilot in Iraq. Rep. Ruben Gallego is a combat veteran of the Marine Corps who fought in the post-9/11 wars. They come from different parties, but they make a point of not forgetting their veteran brothers and sisters.
That is how it ought to be. Helping veterans stands as one of the last non-partisan citizen obligations that should never get tangled up in the politics of division. The only question should be, “How can we help?”
In the Antelope Valley, we have an array of citizen-driven, grassroots non-profit organizations that are helping with those key activities of helping veterans from recent service, and veterans from long ago wars to find what they need: work, training, access to healthcare and mental health services, food, and yes, peace of mind.
A variety of them announce their service and activities weekly at groups like Coffee4Vets, a gathering of a dozen years or more hosted at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I at 7 a.m. every Tuesday The coffee is free. So is the information that comes with a discount on breakfast.
Tuesday, a cascade of announcements rolled out.
Tens of thousands of people from Antelope Valley and beyond have been to presentations of “The AV Wall,” its formal name the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Memorial, which has showcased at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale and the AV Fairgrounds in Lancaster for more than 10 years. On Tuesday, volunteer stewards of the “AV Wall” memorial announced that this Veterans Day, the Wall will go on display in Rosamond, Nov. 7-11.
Many Vietnam War veterans consider a visit to the AV Wall a healing experience. The announcement came from Vietnam veteran Michael Bertell, president of Point Man Antelope Valley, and Stacia Nemeth, volunteer coordinator for the AV Wall. Information is at https://avwall.org. They also announced the AV Wall will be “retired” from public events in 2025, which ends the national 50th Anniversary Commemorative of the Vietnam War. It is fitting.
A robust, grassroots non-profit, AV Vets4Veterans, staffed by non-paid volunteers works diligently on getting food to the hungry veteran, job training resources, mental health care, and stable shelter. Board Member and Iraq veteran Benjamin Berk announced that Vets4Veterans is planning one of their big fund-raisers, the Sept. 17 Annual Vets4Veterans Car and Motorcycle Show at Poncitlán Square in Palmdale. This “just get it done” organization shares information at https://avvets4veterans.org
This past week, a major veterans services referral organization, the Los Angeles County-funded Veterans Peer Access Network, ribbon cut their new headquarters in Palmdale at 38345 30th St. East. VPAN is funded by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and is one of the county’s major plug-in teams to assist veterans who need all the services listed above.
Gary Sinise, who gained lasting fame as “Lt. Dan” in “Forrest Gump” puts it simply. “We can always do a little more for our veterans.” And he is right about that.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Committee.
