Maybe instead of 500-word columns, I should start writing 1,000-word columns due to inflation.
The Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys Union is alleging DA George Gascón is hiring unqualified people — which would be “paying it forward” because that is what the voters did in electing Gascón.
People should maintain their composure at school Board meetings and local cops should arrest those who break the law, but the Biden administration sending in the FBI to investigate angry parents is pure political intimidation.
I am old enough to remember when the left cared about the “chilling effect” on free speech.
George Takei (“Sulu”) seems a sad and bitter man, judging from his attack on William Shatner (“Captain Kirk”) following the latter’s glorious moment in space.
Congratulations are due to the many Dodger fans in our reading audience.
Spending some time in upstate New York, I have become addicted to autumn leaves, Empire Apples and Syracuse University volleyball.
Volleyball is one sport that is way better in person than on television; you can see the plays develop and hear the players talking to each other.
I do not think the president is good at his job, but if you want to lower yourself to the repulsive level of the Antifa crowd, go ahead and chant, “F--- Joe Biden” at public events and fly flags with that slogan printed on them.
We have about 10 weeks to go, but it appears the new traffic pattern on West Avenue J-8 is in the running for least popular idea of 2021.
The national media is forever giving us stories of missing white women and then navel-gazing, asking themselves why they do it — now’s their chance to put their considerable powers into finding our missing little boys from Cal City.
One consistent thing about random thoughts columns is you inevitably think of one more item right after you submit them to the editors.
I suppose House Minority Leader and Trump lapdog Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is in full agreement with Trump’s monumentally stupid idea that Republicans refrain from voting in 2022 and 2024 until he is declared winner of the 2020 election.
The World Series used to be over by this date when I was first following my Yankees in the early 1960s.
I don’t know why people say Joe Biden is incompetent — look how well he’s doing at … well, no … then again there’s, no, that’s pretty bad, too …. um … well, I’m sure there’s something.
Apparently, US Labor Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on paternity leave for two months and no one noticed.
The closer we come to the possibility of a Trump-Biden rematch, the less unwelcome the notion of a collision with a giant asteroid becomes.
The next time the left lectures us about treatment of women, civility, and the decency of Joe Biden, remember what they are doing to Sen. Krysten Sinema, the Democrat who did not toe the party line.
The national news coverage of the virus in Florida seems to have disappeared now that the Sunshine State has the third-lowest infection rate in the nation.
There must be a parallel universe because some people who normally defend law enforcement are claiming Ashli Babbitt was murdered, while those who normally bash cops think the Capitol Police are heroes.
I have read a lot about martyrs, and Ashli Babbitt is no martyr.
