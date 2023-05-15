Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Eleven years ago, I lost my 19-year-old daughter suddenly. Up until that point, I loved cuddling with babies. I loved everything about them, including their smell, their soft skin, their innocent eyes, etc. If a friend or family member had a baby, I wanted to hold the sweet thing and cuddle.

Since my daughter passed away, however, I no longer am comfortable with babies. I feel very nervous and anxious around them.

