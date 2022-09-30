Dear Heloise: So many of us in this country have put on weight over time. Sometimes it seems to just creep up on us, but that weight can come off — and for health reasons, it really should come off. It’s a simple matter of making better choices, having a goal, and reminding ourselves that ice cream and wine are not leaving the planet anytime soon. When we hit our goal, then we can indulge, in moderation.
A little exercise helps, too. I park farther from a store than I need to so that I can get extra steps in for the day, and during commercial breaks on television, I stand up and do a few exercises.
A doctor told me to never eat at my desk, but rather, set a place at a table and put my fork down after I take a bite, chewing slowly. I tell the waiter not to bring any bread or chips, and instead of a baked potato, I ask for more vegetables.
My goal is to weigh 130 pounds by Thanksgiving, and that goal is very important to me.
I noticed that by dropping 53 pounds, I look younger and dress less matronly. I even decided to get a new hairstyle because my face is slimmer. To all other dieters out there, good luck, and I wish you well.
It’s a difficult journey, but you can do it.
— Rosemary F., Leesburg, Va.
Dear Heloise: Last year, while I was driving out in the country, a snowstorm seemed to come out of nowhere. It raged for about three hours and was thick enough that I had to pull over by the side of the road because I couldn’t see well enough to drive. It got late in the day and finally became night.
I might have frozen to death if my husband had not put a down-filled sleeping bag in the car. I got it out of the backseat, got inside and fell asleep, until the morning of the next day when a road crew found me. In the hours I sat there, I didn’t see another car come by, and I couldn’t get my car back on the road.
If anyone is in snowy country, a sleeping bag, or at least two or three blankets that you can wrap up in, might save your life. We now have a road kit with a flashing light, a radio that operates on batteries, and more — to make certain we don’t get trapped again by snow.
— Agnes P., Fairfield, Iowa
