Dear Annie 2020

Editor’s note: Annie Lane is off this week. This column was previously published in 2020.

Dear Annie: I’ve seen lots of parents (or babysitters) gabbing on the phone as they push strollers or baby carriages. The tots are getting no attention. Once, I saw a large dog, unleashed and apparently unaccompanied, dash up to a youngster in a stroller. Happily, the dog meant no ill and simply gave the child a big, slobbery kiss. And the stroller’s pusher? She missed the entire incident.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.