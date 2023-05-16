Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I will have been married for 22 years this September, and we have been together for 26 years. But I recently discovered that for the past three years, my husband was talking to another woman in secret. I found evidence in texting voicemails and even a recording showing that they were at a casino once. I mean, if I would have taken all that to court, a judge would honestly tell me he’s cheating on you, but my husband convinced me otherwise. He swore up and down there was nothing between them; he swore up and down that nothing sexual happened between them, and he told me that at that time he was attracted to her for a while but nothing happened between them.

He’s a great guy because he always puts me and my kids first in life, but we also have a sex problem. He hasn’t slept with me for years. I mean, nothing. After all we went through, I heard two more voice messages, and there was a selfie picture of her on his phone, and of course he had an excuse for both.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.