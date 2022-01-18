We often hear or talk about ‘living in the present’ or state of “mindfulness.” But what does it really mean?
Does it mean we just forget the past and think about the future? And why is “living in the present” beneficial to our health?
I ask the same questions. I came across research and opinions from the generalist to the minimalist, from the old wisdom to the modern gurus of our times.
I’m convinced that there is something we can benefit from “living in the present” “living in the now” or “mindfulness.”
Eckhart Tolle, famous author and influential spiritual leader of modern times, said: “When you surrender to what is and so become fully present, the past ceases to have any power. You do not need it anymore. Presence is the key, now is the key.”
This is so true. An unpleasant experience that happened in the past leaves a sour taste and a scar in your heart. Reliving the unpleasant experience every moment of the day and night will keep your taste buds numb and your scar fresh.
You will always be hurting. Consequently, finding joy in your life will be a bit of a challenge, if not impossible.
But when you learn to let go of the past, and rather, focus your attention to what is joyful in your life now, the unpleasant past will cease to occupy your mind and release the negative emotions it evokes. Your mind will be freer to accept what is and harvest the good of the present moment.
It’s going to require some practice because some human minds are somehow automatically wired to focus on the negatives more than the positives.
How about the future? It is irresponsible of course to not prepare for the future, but living your life worrying about tomorrow can also rob you of enjoyment today.
Worrying excessively about how your child will grow up to be will drain your energy. When you are in a stressed state, you are not likely to notice the fleeting wonderful joyful moments of noticing your child grow. Choosing to live in the past or the future will cheat you of truly living.
A best-selling author of “Simplify,” “Clutter-free with Kids,” and a self-proclaimed minimalist, Joshua Becker asserts, “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to morn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.”
And if you can only live one moment at a time, you might as well make it the present.
He also offered some doable tips below to start living your life in the present that may or may not resonate with you:
• Remove unneeded possessions — Removing items associated with the past, especially unpleasant past memories frees us to stop living in the past and start living in the present.
• Smile — You are in control of your attitude. Each day is full of endless joyful possibilities. Start your morning with a smile, optimistic and expectant of a glorious day.
• Fully appreciate the moments of today — Soak in as much of today as you possibly can — the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph and the sorrow.
• Forgive past hurts — If you are harboring resentment towards another human being because of past hurts, choose to forgive and move on. The harm was their fault. But allowing it to impact your mood today is yours.
• Love your job — If you just “survive the workweek constantly waiting for the next weekend “to get here.” you are wasting 71% of your life (five out of seven days).
Find a new job that you actually enjoy (it’s out there), or find something that you appreciate about your current career and focus on that rather than the negatives.
• Dream about the future, but work hard today — Dream big. Set goals and plans for the future.
But working hard today is always the first step towards realizing your dreams tomorrow. Don’t allow dreaming about tomorrow to replace living in today.
• Don’t dwell on past accomplishments — If you are still talking about what you did yesterday, you haven’t done much today.
• Stop worrying — You can’t fully appreciate today if you worry too much about every little thing. Realize that things will happen whether you worry or not.
And since worry has never accomplished anything for anybody, redirect your mental energy elsewhere.
• Think beyond old solutions to problems — Our world is changing so fast that most of yesterday’s solutions are no longer the right answers today.
Don’t get locked into a “but that’s how we’ve always done it” mentality.
Yesterday’s solutions are not necessarily today’s solution and they are certainly not tomorrow’s solutions.
• Conquer addictions — Addictions in our life hold you hostage. They keep you from living a completely free life today. Find some help. Take the steps to remove their influence over life.
