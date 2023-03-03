Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When I travel, and I travel often for work, I always wondered what I’d do if I fell in the shower and was hurt. Would I have to wait until the cleaning crew found me?

My wife solved the problem by recommending that I pack a length of non-skid plastic shelf liner in my suitcase. I dry it off after showering and then either use it again or use it to cushion other items in my bags.

