Dear Heloise: I was making a family recipe, and it called for light brown sugar. I didn’t have any, so I used the dark brown I had on hand, and my recipe did not taste as good as it usually does. I thought light and dark brown sugars were interchangeable. What went wrong?
— Jennifer A., Modesto
Jennifer, both light and dark brown sugar contain molasses. Dark brown sugar has more molasses and will give the recipe a little more of a molasses taste.
— Heloise
Vegetable
beef soup
Dear Heloise: On the weekends I love to make homemade soup. What I’m looking for is a vegetable-beef recipe. A friend of mine told me that for homemade soup, you were the expert. So, got a recipe for some homemade veggie soup?
— Harold R.,
Hendersonville, North Carolina
Harold, I do have a delicious recipe for homemade vegetable-beef soup. It’s easy to make and tastes great on a chilly winter day. Here it is:
10 1/2 ounce unsalted chicken broth
1/2 cup water
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables for soup
16-ounce can tomatoes
1 cup beef, cooked and diced
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed
Dash of pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
2 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) narrow-width noodles, uncooked
Heat broth and water. Add vegetables, tomatoes, meat and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add noodles; cook until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving. Makes about 4 cups of soup.
If easy-to-prepare meals that taste great appeal to you, then you need my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com, or just send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Remember, leftover soup tastes even better the next day, so be sure to make plenty.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
