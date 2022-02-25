Back in the USSR?
We finally see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, and it turns out that light is a freight train driven by Vladimir Putin.
Numbers are way down and we can finally go mask-free in public (except for schoolkids), but now we have the specter of World War III to worry about.
We may soon be longing for $5 gas.
As repulsive as the previous president was (is), America did become energy independent, an energy exporter. It was not a good idea for the current president to undo everything he did.
Mitt Romney, mocked by Barack Obama and the media for his warnings about Russia in 2012, has clearly been vindicated.
Meanwhile, I’ve mentioned before having read “This is How They Tell Me the World Ends” by Nicole Perlroth, cybersecurity reporter for The New York Times.
It is a chilling work. We are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks, and it seems likely the evil Putin will try to retaliate for any measures we take against him.
Perlroth details how administrations of both parties have been aware of the need to bolster cybersecurity but remained complacent.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because administrations of both parties were aware of the danger of al-Qaida and remained complacent.
Perlroth on Twitter this week reminds us — companies and individuals — to make sure our computers and our phones are up to date with virus protection and don’t open any links unless we know they came from someone we know.
No one likes to think about worst-case scenarios, but disabled power grids, frozen financial systems and even the opening of hydroelectric power dams are potential risks from skilled hackers.
My philosophy: Be aware but don’t dwell on it.
o
The ongoing battle between now-fired City Manager J.J. Murphy and the Palmdale City Council will go on.
It’s a shame someone has to win, but we know who is going to lose — the taxpayers.
The taxpayers always lose because they foot the bill for the foolishness of elected officials and employees.
Palmdale in recent years has shelled out millions for a boondoggle power plant that was never built and a lost lawsuit that required the city to divide itself into five separate voting districts.
Now this.
o
Finally, a mea culpa.
In Sunday’s presidential trivia quiz, I erroneously referred to President John Tyler as James. I have no idea why, except perhaps when I was typing it, I was thinking about presidential trivia quizzes with my dad when I was in elementary school.
Both of us had trouble with the presidents in the era immediately preceding the Civil War, and every time Dad didn’t know the answer, he’d say, “James K. Polk!”
I must have had “James” on the mind as I was typing, thinking of happier times.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
