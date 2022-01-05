Dear Annie: I cried when I was reading the letters from parents about not letting go of their children in college. My mother was so strict with me that I was not even allowed to go to college.
A new local college was opened the year I graduated from high school, but my parents’ excuse for me not to go was that they couldn’t afford it. They also asked me how I was going to get there since it was 25 miles from home. They decided that, since I was a girl, I did not need a car, even though they bought both of my brothers a car when they turned 16.
I could not even get a job because we lived in the country and there were no businesses close by. They finally allowed me to go to “beauty school” to learn how to do hair, which I hated.
I was not even allowed to date, while all of my friends were going out with boys to parties and such.
Needless to say, the first male who asked me to get married was the one I chose.
Please keep telling parents to let their children “spread their wings” because it is the way they grow up.
— Caged Bird
Dear Caged: What your mother did to you was not fair. She said she trusted you with her words, but her actions painted a much more hurtful picture.
Now that you are an adult, it’s not too late to get a job, go to college, move out on your own and live a life that you want to live.
Your mother’s restrictions were no doubt imposed on you from her own insecurities and fears about the world. She loves you, but her way is not necessarily the most loving way. And you know that. So, spread your wings. I can’t wait to hear about all the adventures that take place once you take flight.
