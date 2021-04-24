Tulips and daffodils are the two most common spring flowering bulbs and they are blooming or just about finished blooming. Now it is time to allow the bulbs to restore the nutrients lost during the blooming process.
Once the plants are finished blooming, and the leaves are collecting energy and storing the energy in the bulb for next year’s flowers. The plants should not be cut down or removed until the leaves turn yellow and easily pull off from the main stem, which is a couple months away. It is time to remove the dead flower and stalk.
The flower is now forming a fruit called a capsule. This is taking away energy from next years’ bloom, so remove the flower stalk as soon as possible, but do not remove the leaves.
After the plant’s leaves have turned brown and have gone dormant, there are two schools of thought regarding care of these bulbs. The first is to leave the bulbs in the soil to naturalize. The advantage of leaving the bulbs is less work. The disadvantages to leaving the bulbs in the soil is if the bulbs are left in an area you continue to water frequently the bulbs tend to rot. This is common to areas that you plant summer annuals flowers in after the bulbs have gone dormant.
The last problem is that bulbs have special roots called contractile roots. This means the roots contract over the summer and pulls the bulbs deeper into the ground. The bulbs to overcome the soil shrinking during the winter as the soil freezes do this.
Since our soil does not freeze in the winter, or not very deep, over a few years the bulbs have been pulled so deep into the soil they cannot bloom. If you plan to leave your bulbs in the soil, try to buy bulbs that state they are naturalized or easily naturalize. I find that daffodils will often naturalize and survive, they are poisonous, and gophers normally leave daffodils alone. Tulips and hyacinths are very hard to naturalize.
The other school of thought is to dig up your bulbs after they have gone dormant. The advantage is to prevent the disadvantages of leaving them in the ground. The disadvantages include the bulbs could dry out while they are being stored, or the bulbs could even get too hot if stored in a warm area, like a garage. Again, rodents like the bulbs and the mice will eat the bulbs if they can get to the bulbs.
If you plan to dig up and store your bulbs, first allow the bulbs to go dormant. Dig the bulbs and place in sawdust or green moss. Add a little water to moisten the sawdust or green moss — not too wet, or the bulbs will rot. Place the bulbs somewhere where the temperatures stay in the 50-degree range. Check the bulbs occasionally to make sure they have not dried out or rotted.
Another alternative is the combination of the two — after the bulbs have gone dormant, dig up your bulbs and replant the bulbs at the appropriate depth. This is called lifting your bulbs. This counters the bulbs being pulled deeper into the soil.
The soil can be cool, especially if the soil is mulched.
Any way you plan to treat your bulbs is fine; the key is to allow the plants to grow normally as long as possible, to store up food for next year’s flowers.
Next weekend Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District Nursery is holding an open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The nursery specializes in drought and native plants. The nursery is at 10148 West Ave. I. The Hi Desert Iris and Daylily will also be present.
Iris is not considered a bulb, but many people consider them bulb-like plants. Iris are not just purple anymore, they come in a lot of colors, shapes and sizes of flowers.
