If I were still teaching rhetorical techniques to 11th graders, I would have an abundance of examples to share with them now.
In studying rhetoric — what Aristotle called the use of all available means of persuasion — we look at what a writer/speaker’s purpose is and what strategies they use to persuade their particular audience.
We learn to spot rhetorical or logical fallacies which, on close examination, make arguments seem less sound than they did at first.
For example, President Joe Biden is using a combination of the Red Herring, Either/Or Fallacy, and the Strawman argument in defending his Afghanistan decision.
Biden tells us he did the right thing because he did not want to see 100,000 Americans die in Afghanistan.
The term red herring comes from English fox hunts. Once the hounds had cornered the fox, the hunters would toss them the little fish to distract them from the fox.
Biden is attempting to distract the American public from the fact that the withdrawal did not go well and there are Americans stranded in Kabul.
His argument is to a certain extent a strawman as well. A strawman is one who is easily knocked over. A speaker will create a strawman — an easily refuted argument that no one is actually making — and then knock it down.
Biden is essentially saying, “I am right, and they are wrong because they want an endless war that will leave many Americans dead.”
That is a fallacy, though, because no one is arguing that we should engage in full-blown war in Afghanistan that would result in 100,000 dead. In fact, President Donald Trump had already made the decision to leave Afghanistan.
The argument at that point became not whether but how to leave the country. Trump may or may not have done better, but clearly Biden did not do it well.
Biden’s argument is also an either/or fallacy or false dichotomy. He attempts to make it sound as if we have only two choices: Either we leave like this, or we have endless war with 100,000 dead.
Obviously, there are many other choices in between, including a withdrawal that did not leave Americans stranded in Kabul.
The people who oppose taking vaccinations for COVID-19 also offer flawed arguments. They have for months relied on the Slippery Slope argument. This is the equivalent of “Give ‘em and inch and they’ll take a mile.”
They maintain that if they give up one bit of their liberty — by getting a vaccination they don’t want, wearing a mask, or social distancing — then the authorities will next want to take more and more liberties from them.
They believe the government is more interested in power. They fail to see that the government may well be interested in power but also right about limiting damage to society from COVID.
But now they have also adopted the fallacy of “Moving the Goalposts.”
This occurs when, once evidence is presented to disprove an argument, more evidence is demanded. No, you didn’t cross the goal line — we moved the goal line another 10 yards downfield.
Many anti-vaxxers said it was too risky to get the vaccine because it had not been fully approved — it had only been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
They would not get a vaccination that was not fully approved by the FDA. This week the FDA granted full approval for the vaccine.
Guess what? Many anti-vaxxers then said the approval came too quickly. Had to be a political move. Thus, they moved the goal post and argued the pro-vaccine position still came up short.
When we are reading the news and absorbing the arguments people make, it is helpful to break them down and see if they withstand scrutiny.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
