Dear Heloise: I am writing about the information you had about dryer fires. A good friend was a firefighter, and he also said to never leave the house with the dryer on. Also, never go to bed with a dryer on. My sister and her family got really lucky with a dryer fire. Her son’s bedroom just happens to be right above the laundry room. They went to bed with a load of towels in the dryer. Thank heavens their son woke up because smoke was coming up through the register vent. He was able to wake everyone up, and they all got out of the house.
Just thought you might want to pass this info on to your readers.
— Susan E., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Susan, thanks for passing along that valuable information. Another Heloise Hint: Always have a fire extinguisher in your laundry room and kitchen. You never know when you might need it.
— Heloise
Pie maker
Dear Heloise: I love to make pies. I usually use the premade pie crusts of chocolate cookies or graham crackers, and one day I noticed that the plastic inverted top can actually be used after the pie is made to cover the top of the pie. Needless to say, that top part needs to be washed in warm soapy water before it’s placed on the pie. If I’m taking a pie to some type of event, this helps keep the pie fresh.
— Rebecca A., Portland, Maine
