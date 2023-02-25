Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Over the years, I’ve reconnected with a high school friend who I’ve known since grammar school. Each connection throughout the years has been different until this last one where there was an instantaneous spark that truly synchronized us on so many levels, including talks about the near and far future, as well as expressing our feelings for one another, until I was ghosted. He cut off contact and has ignored me completely with no explanation.

I know this tactic has become widely used, but my confusion comes from not knowing what triggered it. We hadn’t a single disagreement or argument. In fact, that last day we talked, he was receiving a shipment on my behalf that he has also since been unresponsive regarding, outside of the scope of our relationship, and I really don’t know how to read this.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.