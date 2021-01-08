NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called the Biewer terrier, and it’s been busy.
The American Kennel Club announced Monday that the tiny, chipper Biewer — pronounced like “beaver” — became its 197th recognized breed. That makes the toy dogs eligible to compete for best in show at many US events, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show, which will be held in June this year instead of its usual February date.
With its long, flowing coat, pert expression and four- to eight-pound size, the Biewer might bring to mind a Yorkshire terrier, and that’s no surprise. The Biewer was originally developed by, and gets its name from, a Yorkie-breeding German couple after one of their dogs had a puppy with rare white markings in 1984.
Americans began importing them in the early 2000s, said breeder Adrianne Dering, who became intrigued after seeing one at a rare-breed show.
