Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off is about exotic pets:

Dear Heloise: Why do we allow people to import exotic pets into the US? These are animals such as rare snakes, monkeys, pot-bellied pigs, zebras, etc. These animals should be left in their own habitat to protect them, as well as for our own safety. Florida has a serious problem with boa constrictors that were released into the wild when people decided they didn’t want them as pets anymore. Now they pose a threat to the wildlife of that region.

