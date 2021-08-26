Editor’s note: Vern Lawson is on vacation. Please enjoy these “best of” Vernacular columns. This column originally appeared June 4, 2020.
It’s been 71 years since I sat in a classroom, learning about the five Ws plus one H.
That was in journalism school at USC and in recent years I’m never sure if my writing style is up-to-date. Journalism emphasizes that news stories should contain answers as to “Who, What, Where, When, and Why?” And “How?” if possible.
Rudyard Kipling, writing in the days when rhyming wasn’t frowned upon, contributed this four-line verse.
“I keep six honest serving-men
(They taught me all they knew);
Their names are What and Why and When
And How and Where and Who.”
Then I saw that there was a new book titled “Farnsworth’s Classical English Style,” written by Ward Farnsworth, dean of the University of Texas law school.
I bought the book on the publication date and was somewhat disappointed that the quotations were not from writers more recent than the mid-20th century. Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, Samuel Johnson, and Edmund Burke, the King James Bible and Shakespeare were often quoted.
The dean wrote that two things are extremely important; Plain and fancy words, long and short sentences, hard and soft syllables, high or rich substance and low or simple style. (or vice versa).
Farnsworth explained that many words are either classified as “Saxon” or “Latinate.”
The Saxon words are Germanic in origin and tend to be short. Latinate words typically tend to be multi-syllablic and more abstract and were originated in the French language.
One of the best surprises was that I could begin reading the words on my computer screen. But after checking out many pages the words disappeared and I have been reading them on a Kindle.
Here are some of my favorite quotes:
“If it were done when ‘tis done, then ‘twere well It were done quickly,” from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth.”
Mark Twain’s superb writing example was this:
“Such was our daily life on board the ship — solemnity, decorum, dinner, dominoes, devotions, slander.”
“As for such who read books only to find out the author’s faux pas, who will quarrel at the meanness of style, errors of pointing, dullness of expression, or the like, I have but little to say to them,” Daniel Defoe plus:
“He is a rash man indeed, and little conversant with human nature, and especially has he very erroneous estimate of the character of the people of this country, who supposes that a feeling of this kind is to be trifled with or despised.” Joe Biden could borrow this statement.
“I have, myself, full confidence that if all do their duty, if nothing is neglected and if the best arrangements are made, as they are being made, we shall prove ourselves once again able to defend our island home, to ride out the storm of war, and to outlive the “menace” of tyranny, if necessary alone,” Winston Churchill.
“Everything was bowed down, dejected, oppressed, oppressive, and broken. Habitations, fences, domesticated animals, men, women, children and the soil that bore them – all worn out,” Winston Churchill – a natural call for Joe Biden.
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few,” Churchill.
“Teach these boys and girls nothing but Facts. Facts alone are wanted in life,” Charles Dickens. Another natural for Biden.
“The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones,” Julius Caesar.
Did I learn anything by reading the book? Yeah, I’d like to be able to write like Mark Twain.
