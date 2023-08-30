Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I work as a chef at a restaurant, and while trying to train a new chef on how to prepare certain dishes, I found he didn’t know that there was a difference between shallots and white, yellow or red onions. If a recipe calls for shallots, it’s best to use them instead of substituting them for another type of onion. While it’s true that shallots are a member of the onion family, they have a flavor somewhere between onion and garlic.

Also, if you cook shallots too long, they can taste bitter, so never overcook them. Instead, cook them just until they’re brown. No more.

