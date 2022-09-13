Did you know that about 75% of Americans have some problem with their feet?
We take our feet for granted, but we rely on both of them to walk, dance, run, hike and play all kinds of sports. As we grow older, those hard-working feet start to complain. Heel pain, heel spurs, bunions, hammertoes, corns and many other foot disorders can really hinder our activities. The pain can be debilitating.
Give your feet a little love to keep them healthy. Here are some self-care tips:
• Wash your feet daily with soap and water. Take time to clean between toes and dry them well before putting on socks and/or shoes.
• Wear proper footwear for protection, with good arch support. Don’t go hiking in your slippers. Wear protective work boots if your work environment requires it.
• Use moisturizers to keep your skin supple. Dry heels can crack and provide entrance for infectious germs. Additionally, cracked skin can be painful.
• Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your feet if they are going to be exposed to the sun.
• Stretch before any strenuous exercise or before going for a walk. You can also try various foot-strengthening exercises
• Massage your feet daily. This self-care can help with circulation and increasing blood flow to your feet. This is especially important for seniors and those with diabetes.
• Soak your feet in warm water and Epsom salts for about 30 to 60 minutes, twice a week. It can ease pain and muscle cramps, and help soothe sore feet.
Your aging feet accumulate a lot of mileage as the natural changes occur, such as loss of fat. The fat deposits under your feet act as shock absorbers as you walk. The less fat you have, the more your feet feel
There are custom remedies to add cushioning to your shoes. Ask your doctor for expert care. Falls and slips become more common as you age. Healthy feet can help prevent them, as they provide a stable base for your body.
Here are some of the most common types of foot pain at any age, their causes and what you can do about them:
Heel pain — This is very common and can have different causes. If you have heel pain that persists after an adequate period of rest, you could be experiencing plantar fasciitis. Your heel is inflamed and very sensitive. Consult your doctor. There are customized shoe inserts that are designed to the shape of your foot to provide support exactly where it is needed.
Heel spurs — These are abnormal bone growths on the bottom of your heel. They can be caused by ill-fitting shoes. Well-fitted shoes with adequate cushioning is important for healing.
Stone bruise — This is a deep bruise on the bottom of your heel or ball of your foot. This can occur from stepping on an object or just from hard impact on the ground. Usually, with rest and care, this type of injury will heal on its own and disappear in time.
If you have diabetes, take extra special care of your feet. Check your feet every day, even if you don’t feel pain. Check for redness, swelling, cuts, blisters, abrasions or any changes to your skin and nails. Use a mirror if it’s hard for you to see the bottom of your feet.
Cut your nails carefully straight across and gently smooth the edges with a nail file. Avoid walking barefoot. You may not even feel that your stepped on something sharp because your skin sensitivity is decreased.
Minor foot issues can easily become major problems. Give your feet some love every day.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
