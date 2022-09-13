Elvie Anchetta

Did you know that about 75% of Americans have some problem with their feet?

We take our feet for granted, but we rely on both of them to walk, dance, run, hike and play all kinds of sports. As we grow older, those hard-working feet start to complain. Heel pain, heel spurs, bunions, hammertoes, corns and many other foot disorders can really hinder our activities. The pain can be debilitating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.