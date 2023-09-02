Of all of our gardening challenges, the soil in the Antelope Valley seems to be one of the biggest problems and hardest to understand is soil pH or soil reaction. One problem with our soil the most difficult to solve is the high pH of the soil. High pH is also known as alkalinity.
In chemical terms, pH is defined as the ratio of hydrogen ions to hydroxyl ions. When hydrogen ions (H+) build up in the soil, the soil can become more acidic. They have a slight positive charge and soil particles have a slight negative charge. This causes the hydrogen to be attracted to the soil particle and the buildup of hydrogen in soil begins.
Many other minerals also have a positive charge and can prevent the buildup of hydrogen in the soil. In the Antelope Valley and most of the arid west, that mineral is calcium. It also has a positive charge just like hydrogen, and because calcium is so abundant in the soil, it prevents the buildup of hydrogen in the soil.
When the calcium is very abundant in the soil it is called caliche, limestone or calcium carbonate. This process of other materials preventing the ability of hydrogen to be attracted to the soil particles is called buffering. You are probably familiar with a buffering action if you have ever taken a buffered aspirin. Aspirin is an acid, and it is coated with calcium, magnesium or other positively charged materials. This coats your stomach so the acid level for the aspirin does not build up in your stomach and cause stomach pain.
A common question is: How do we lower the soil pH? In order to lower the soil pH, it is important to remove the calcium from your soil.
The first step is to dissolve the calcium out of the limestone with an acid, then leach the soil with lots of calcium free water. Most soil scientists say it could take as much as 12 feet of calcium free water to completely remove the calcium from 1 foot of topsoil. That is a lot of water. The problem in the Antelope Valley is the water you are using to leach the soil which contains as much or more calcium than the soil. This is like cleaning your clothes using dirty water; you just do not gain much.
The normal practice to lower soil pH is the addition of soil sulfur. It is applied to the soil, it mixes with water and becomes a form of sulfuric acid. If you have ever applied soil sulfur or dusting sulfur and got some of the sulfur in your eyes or month it is very painful. This is because the sulfur takes the moisture out and becomes an acid. So always wear eye protection and at least a paper mask.
To lower your soil pH to a more desirable level, you need to add about 3 pounds of soil sulfur per 100 square feet. This will help lower the soil pH temporarily. As you continue to water, you will be adding calcium back into the soil, which will raise the pH.
Do not let the nursery or garden center sell you iron sulfate instead of soil sulfur. It takes 8.5 times more iron sulfate than soil sulfur for the same effect; that would be 25.5 pounds of iron sulfate. If you can mix the sulfur into the soil, the sulfur will work faster.
A high soil pH can affect the roots of a plant. Some plants, such as camellias and azaleas, like acid soil, and others, such as lilacs, prefer alkaline soil. A high soil pH can affect microorganisms and organic matter in the soil. If we cannot lower the pH, then we need to increase the level of organic matter in the soil. A high pH can also affect the availability of nutrients in the soil.
In high pH soil, iron, zinc, manganese, copper and magnesium are tied up in the soil. This can cause yellow leaves on the plant. To solve some of the problems, use a chelated fertilizer. It can be sprayed directly on the foliage of the plant. The nutrient is absorbed through the foliage and is not tied up in the soil.
It takes a long time to change the soil pH, and probably you will never make a noticeable difference to your soil. The best recommendation is to learn to live with the high alkaline soil. Plant trees, shrubs and other plants that prefer or tolerate alkaline soil.
Two common landscape plants that prefer alkaline soil are lilacs and bearded iris. There are many other plants that will tolerate our soil. Avoid plants like azalea and camellias that prefer acidic soils. If we use proper plant selection and fertilizer practices, you can learn to live with the soil instead of fighting the soil. However, if you want to fight the high alkalinity, here are some strategies.
For vegetable beds, try double digging the area. To double dig a bed, first remove a shovel depth of soil and place it in a bucket. At the bottom of the hole spread some sulfur, next dig a shovel depth deeper mixing the sulfur with the soil at the bottom of the hole. Move over and take the surface soil and fill the hole. At the bottom of the new hole add the sulfur and mix.
Continue until the entire bed has been double dug. This mixes the sulfur deep into the soil. With the sulfur you can add peat moss or other organic matter to help the soil. Avoid manures as an organic matter source because they increase the soil pH.
I do have an acid-loving blueberry plant at home, and I grow it in a large container. Due to being in a container, I can keep the soil more acidic by using the right fertilizer, and I also add a cup of white vinegar (very acidic) about every month. I have a very large container; too much vinegar could kill your plants if you apply too much. A 5-gallon plant may need only a couple tablespoons added.
When you fertilize your plants, use an acid forming fertilizer. Ammonium sulfate is a very acidic fertilizer. Avoid fertilizers that contain high amounts of calcium. Do not use fireplace ash. This is mainly calcium and will cause the pH to increase.
High pH is a problem for the Antelope Valley and many areas in the southwest, and it will be a problem for years or centuries in the future. Make your gardening practices easier. Learn to work with the soil instead of fighting the soil. Stop trying to make your soil do something that may be impossible to accomplish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.