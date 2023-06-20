Elvie Ancheta

This year is halfway over. Summer plans are welcomed with great anticipation. Spring came and summer is showing up with the winds.

The weather changes, the temperature soars, and the wind may die down for a moment, but the constant through the seasonal changes is you. After you dust the cobwebs and change your curtains to welcome the freshness of summer, take time to be quiet and meditate on thoughts, things, people and situations that no longer serve you. Do the most important refreshing and cleaning from the inside out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.