With the water reductions and limited watering days, keeping a lawn or even keeping the lawn alive will become a greater challenge. If you need to keep the lawn, here are some ways to keep it alive, not necessarily green, but alive.
First, mow your lawn as tall as possible. Lawn grasses have this unique growth habit of the taller the lawn is, the deeper the root system. The deeper the root system, the larger the area for your lawn’s roots to find water.
It is a myth that if you water deep the roots will grow deep. If that would work, then you should place your food in the highest part of your cabinets, so you can stretch and grow taller or have longer arms. Neither work.
In order to make the roots go deeper, you must let the grass grow taller. If you mow your lawn at two inches, the roots grow about six inches into the soil. Raising your lawn to four inches the roots can grow about a foot into the soil. Now you will need to water that deep into the soil. The taller grass also helps cool the soil and reduces the need for water.
This will help your lawn survive watering only a couple times a week, but it probably will not save water, since you will need to water longer in order to fill the root zone with water. You will also need to make sure you are not blocking the sprinklers with the taller grass.
A second advantage of mowing your lawn taller is that the taller the grass, the more shade the grass makes, which helps cool the soil and reduces the need for water.
The next water-saving tip is not to over-fertilize your lawn, or any plant. Too much nitrogen can produce excess growth. Too much growth requires extra water, which then requires more mowing, which creates more growth.
The more your lawn grows, the more you will need to water it. Now you are on the lawn merry-go–round. Using less fertilizer can get you off the merry-go-round.
There have been studies showing fertilizing with higher amounts of potassium can make your plants more drought tolerant. Potassium is the last number on a fertilizer bag. Using a 15-15-15 would help drought proof your lawn more than a 16-6-8. Both fertilizers contain nitrogen, but the first fertilizer (15-15-15) contains twice as much potassium.
Your plants still need fertilizer, because if they are stressed from lack of plant nutrients, they will have a harder time tolerating the heat and lack of water
The question we have had about lawns for many years is: Do I really need a lawn? If your lawn is just a big green spot in the landscape to look at, then you probably do not need the lawn. The worst sign in landscaping is “Please keep off the grass.”
Check with the water district that you get water from; some have lawn removal rebates. If your water district does not have a lawn rebate program or you are on your own well, then check with the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District.
The Conservation District has a program for homeowners to replace lawns, if the district that provides water does not.
Information about the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation district can be found at https://www.avrcd.org/
Maybe it is time to consider re-landscaping and removing your lawn.
