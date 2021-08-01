As a former congressional employee I am often amazed at the intelligence of the average Members of Congress of both parties.
The latest example comes from Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon), who proposed a tax on space tourism.
To be called the “Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions (SPACE) Tax Act,” the levy would impose new excise taxes on space tourism trips.
Like many of the do-gooders who oppose the commercial space industry, the congressman has no concept of this emerging industry, which has been paying taxes and providing new jobs for the last 20 or so years here in eastern Kern and elsewhere.
Blumenauer revealed his ignorance of commercial space when he claimed that “billionaires who fly into space to produce nothing of scientific value” should be taxed.
Which would exclude Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, et al.
The scientific value produced by these folks is the technology and expansion of knowledge resulting from them using their own money to develop and build new and innovative space vehicles.
First space billionaire
Burt Rutan reminded us last week that the first billionaire to support commercial space was the late Paul Allen, who invested in Burt’s SpaceShipOne at the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
Some wealthy people (including our last president) are often criticized for not paying taxes.
That’s because tax laws and regulations are written by … members of Congress.
Who receive campaign contributions from people who don’t want to pay taxes.
Short memory
Speaking of Congress, last week a GOP congressman was complaining about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handling of a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection against our government.
He complained that having a committee made up of members of Congress would be “political,” which he thinks is bad because he said he and his fellow politicians can’t be relied upon to put politics aside and study issues in an unbiased manner.
Which is true. The primary goal of most of these folks is to get reelected rather than serve the people who elect them — and who support them with their hard-earned taxes.
The CNN reporter interviewing this genius was having a hard time keeping a straight face as she told him that the committee was formed because he and his GOP buddies trashed Pelosi’s original plan to investigate the insurrection, which was to have a panel of outside experts study this outrage, like 911 and other similar situations have been studied.
I’m beginning to think that the average intelligence of members of Congress is declining because no one wants to serve in Congress or, for that matter, many other legislative bodies.
Who needs the grief?
Solar tax
On a motion from Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, county supervisors Tuesday continued consideration of a solar project west of Rosamond until Aug. 24.
Scrivner expressed concerns that the solar industry is not paying its fair share of taxes on its equipment, under a state law that exempts the projects from paying property taxes on solar panels for a set period.
The idea was to encourage the creation of a new clean energy industry, which has boomed, primarily in eastern Kern, where the sun shines much more than it does on the smoggy side of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Scrivener listed a number of other state actions that are reducing revenue to Kern County, affecting the county’s reliance on property tax on its petroleum industry, which supports many more jobs that renewable energy.
While solar energy operations in California do not pay property taxes on the solar equipment — the panels and their mounting posts — Mike Bennett of the county assessor’s office told me that the solar installations pay tax on the land, fences, power lines, etc.
The property tax the county receives on the land is more than that the county would receive if the land was undeveloped.
He also said the solar folks pay more to buy the bare land if it is to be used to generate clean energy, which increases its value and taxes.
Electric power
While county officials complain about the state, petroleum production is also affected by outside forces, which include more energy efficient motor vehicles and the oncoming tide of electric-power. Efforts to stem that tide, which is inevitable with new e-vehicles being announced weekly, will eventually fail.
The solar power folks are working with county planners to pay their share of taxes, and to not seek another tax exemption extension, which is reflected in the Rosamond proposal and in several other recent proposals.
The county’s tax revenues are also affected by the downturn in revenue from its agriculture industry, which is being devastated by the current drought.
In case you are wondering, all those wind towers in eastern Kern do pay taxes and support around 800 good jobs. That’s not the same as the oil folks, but it’s better than nothing.
Finally, as I have previously noted, I was raised by a father who spent his life working in the oil business in this county and understand the industry’s contributions.
For the record, my late wife and I received a tax incentive when we installed solar panels on our house, which has significantly slashed our power bill, especially in summer.
Deputy murdered
As a former Kern County peace officer, my thoughts are with the family and colleagues of Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, a former Marine who served in combat and five years as a sheriff’s patrol deputy, SWAT team member, honor guard member, recruit training officer, and father.
Campas was murdered in a SWAT operation in Wasco while attempting to capture a man who had shot and killed his wife and their three children.
Deputies shot and killed the suspect as he tried to escape.
