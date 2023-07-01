One of the problems with raised gardens or compost piles is the high amount of organic matter attracts large white grubs.
In spring when, digging in your garden, you may have found these large white grubs. The larva may eat roots of grasses, alfalfa, vegetables and ornamental plants. Luckily, it prefers decaying organic matter.
A secondary problem with the grubs is that they are one of the favorite foods of raccoons. They dig into the soil to get to the grubs, and if there are vegetable plants in the way, they just dig your plants up.
The raccoons are not after the plants, but the grubs in, under and around the plants in the soil.
These grubs are the larvae of the green june bugs or green fruit bugs. The large metallic green beetles — green june bugs — fly in search of food, which includes hollyhocks, ripening fruit, the foliage and fruit of many trees and shrubs. Here in the Antelope Valley, they are particularly fond of peaches.
You may have noticed large metallic green bugs starting to fly around.
The white grub and beetle are the same creature, just at different stages of life. Many people confuse the green fruit bug with a Japanese beetle. The Japanese beetle looks similar in shape and size, but has bronze colored wings.
The life cycle of the green june bug starts as spherical eggs laid in the soil with high organic content. In fact, the beetle likes to lay its eggs in horse manure or around stables. They also like compost piles. The larva often emerges after a prolonged rain and look like white grubs.
The larva lives for a summer devouring roots in its path. The larva develops in pockets in the soil in which it pupates in the late spring of the second year after hatching. Adults emerge in June or July.
The control of green june bugs is normally done by killing the grubs, not the adults. Fumigating the soil or drenching the soil with a pesticide is the most common. Rototilling the soil if possible but has had limited results.
Turning your compost pile frequently in the spring can control the grubs in the compost pile.
A backyard control method that has had some success is to trap the adult beetles. A mixture of equal parts of grape juice and water or equal parts of peach juice and water has been reported as an attractant for green june bugs.
Place an inch of solution in the bottom of a one gallon container. Make a funnel of a small mesh wire and insert the funnel in the jar.
The beetles are attracted to the jar and crawl down the funnel into the jar. The beetles cannot climb back out of the jar.
