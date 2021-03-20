Choosing the right plant for the right spot is always a challenge of designing a landscape.
The first rule of landscape design is design comes first and selecting plants comes second. Most people select plants backwards. They walk through a nursery and select plants that they like, then try to find a place to plant them.
Many times the plants die because they do not like the climate, or they grow much larger or smaller than you expected. Do your homework before going to a nursery and you will save yourself time, money and frustration.
The first step in selecting a plant is describing what you are looking for in the plant. You need to describe the growing conditions in which the plant is going to be planted, and second, what special characteristics you desire of the plant. Very seldom does a plant fit all your growing conditions and all of the special wants that you desire, so you may need to compromise on the special conditions.
Even though Sunset publications classify the Antelope Valley as zone 11, there are microclimates in the area. You may live in the low, flat valley, or on the side of a sloping hill. These different terrains can affect the climate in your immediate area. This area of slightly different climate is called a microclimate and it can affect the type of plant you are able to grow.
Is the plant going to be planted in full sun, part sun or shade? Will it receive morning sun and afternoon shade or the opposite, morning shade and afternoon sun? How tall and wide do you want the plant to grow? Most plants grow larger than people want, so in a few years your plants are overgrown, and you are re-landscaping. These first two questions seem to be the most important questions.
Another important question: Do you want a deciduous (goes dormant, and loses its leaves during the winter), evergreen plant or herbaceous plant? Herbaceous plants do not form woody branches, like chrysanthemums, daylilies and dusty miller, and they may freeze to the ground during the winter. Evergreen trees and shrubs will give you year-round shade, privacy screen or color in your landscape. Deciduous trees can give you summer shade and allow the sun in to help warm your home in winter. Most deciduous trees and shrubs are much more cold hardy
Another category of selecting plants is determining the use of the plant. This is more than deciding if it is a tree, shrub or ground cover. For example, a tree can be a street tree, a shade tree, an ornamental flowering tree, a patio tree or used as a windbreak.
Other examples include plants that grow around swimming pools need to be tolerant of reflected heat and water splashing from the pool. The water can cause overwatering, but the problem is usually the pool chemicals, which can burn plants. Are the plants going to be used on slopes? Do they need to be fire resistant? How drought tolerant does the plant need to be?
The third part of selecting plants is features of the plants. Do you want flowers on your plant? If you do want flowers, then what color and what time of year would you like the plant to flower?
When I landscape, I try to have different plants flower at different times so the landscape is in bloom year-round. If I cannot find plants that will flower in a specific season, usually winter, then I use plants that have colorful leaves or an unusual shape.
Besides flowers, a key factor in selecting plants is the size of the leaves. Large leaves have a coarse texture and small leaves have a fine texture. Large leaves make a garden look smaller and small leaves make the garden look larger. Other features could include bark color or texture.
If looking for more than one special plant, you may be able to do yourself or get a quick answer from a nursery or garden center. When it comes to picking an entire arrangement of plants for a landscape, it may take the help of a contractor, landscape designer, or nursery that has the time to work with you. It will not be a quick simple answer.
