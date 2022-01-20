Mrs. Universe

Lynelle DeRoo Marcos, of Lancaster, was crowned Mrs. Universe, on Oct. 1, at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. She is a health professional, international speaker and author and is active in her community. Marcos supports the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale in their holiday activities, the California Highway Patrol’s and Sheriff’s Department’s toy drives and a nonprofit that wants to stop gun violence. Her philosophy of oral health, as a first step in overall health and well-being, has been at the core of her work and volunteerism. She welcomes opportunities to take her message, “A.N.S.W.E.R.S. T.O. Health — Reversing Inflammation in the Mouth and Its Impact on the Body,” across the globe.

 Courtesy photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.