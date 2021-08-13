Congratulations to Grace Lutheran Church of Lancaster on its 100th anniversary.
Not many Antelope Valley institutions have achieved such longevity. And for all the changes in the community and in the world in the past century, there were also similarities between then and now.
In a series of articles on the church’s centennial, former Valley Press editor and member of the church Larry Grooms writes:
“In many ways, conditions, concerns, and events before and during the summer of 1921 bore similarity to those of 2021. The nation was recovering from the Spanish flu pandemic. The ’20s were roaring, with stock prices soaring to record highs on Wall Street. In Southern California, a place called Hollywood was creating a jobs boom, and with little fanfare a man named Donald Douglas opened an aircraft factory, foreshadowing the Antelope Valley’s future.”
To add a little more historical perspective, Babe Ruth was in his second year with the Yankees, Warren G. Harding was in his first year in the White House, and the population of California was about 3.4 million.
Grooms goes on to describe how a group of 18 people got together to found the church, and in the early days met in people’s homes, various public venues and even a meeting room at the old Ledger-Gazette for $2.50 per service back in 1924.
Here’s to another 100 years for Grace Lutheran.
---
Who would have thought that, as students head back to school, education sites would be sharing tips on how to teach while wearing a mask?
That’s something they don’t teach you in teacher credentialing programs, but maybe they will have to add that to the curriculum.
One of the factors in my deciding to retire from teaching at the end of last school year was exactly this: I suspected things would not be “back to normal” by fall.
Sorry to see I was right.
Let us hope we can get enough people vaccinated to ditch the masks again.
That was sure nice while it lasted.
---
As much as I don’t care for Gov. Gavin Newsom, our state does have a somewhat unfair way of doing a recall.
California and Colorado are the only two states that do a two-question recall election. The first question: Should the elected official be recalled? The second question: Who should be the replacement?
Theoretically, then, Newsom could narrowly lose on the recall question and be replaced by someone who gets far fewer votes than he did because there are dozens of people on the ballot, splitting the vote.
In Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, they put the elected official on the Question 2 ballot. That seems problematic as well, because challengers would split the vote and the recall target would almost always survive, even if a majority wanted him or her out.
In 12 states, they have the recall alone, and if it succeeds the office is declared vacant and they hold a second election to determine who fills it.
That seems the fairest way.
Will I feel sorry for Newsom if he is booted while getting more votes than his replacement? Um, no.
---
Speaking of governors getting booted, it was delightful to see Andrew Cuomo resign. He is not a good person.
As New York Times columnist Bret Stephens put it, Cuomo was the great unifier — everyone from the left-wing “Nation” magazine to the right-wing New York Post wanted him gone.
The Post, by the way, had the best headline: “End of his grope.”
---
Mark you calendars for next Friday, Aug. 20, for a booksigning/meet and greet with Tania Owen and Vickie Speed.
The pair have written a book, “After the Badge,” about their lives with their late husbands, both Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who died within a couple of years of each other.
Tania’s husband, Sgt. Steve Owen, was shot and killed while investigating a burglary in 2016. Vickie’s husband, Detective Mitch Speed, died of cancer in 2018.
They will appear at the Barnes & Noble, 39228 10th St. West, Palmdale, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
These are two strong, inspirational women with a story to tell.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
