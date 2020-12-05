Dear Readers: Ladder safety? It’s so important this time of year. Whether you’re stringing lights around your home or topping the tree with a star, please be careful on the ladder. Here are some hints from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (www.osha.gov), a division of the United States Department of Labor:
• Read the instructions for the ladder and inspect it before mounting it.
• Use the ladder, whether step, straight or extension, on a dry, flat surface free of clutter.
• Never stand on the top rung of the ladder.
• Ensure the ladder’s locks are engaged before you climb it.
• Always keep three points on the ladder: two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand.
Falls from ladders are a big cause of injuries. Be careful.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: Meet Hizzy. Hizzy showed up in our backyard in September, a true “alley cat,” a very hungry kitten. He has seven toes on one foot and six on the other — polydactyl kitty. A real pistol.
— Brooke P.
Brooke, what a doll. Readers, to see Hizzy and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
