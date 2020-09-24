Like every aspect of life in 2020 with its West Coast hell fires, hurricanes in the Southeast states and its invisible hordes of viruses invading noses and throats and killing off victims by the hundreds of thousands, the Sunday night Emmys fell short of the dreamlike television production we were hoping for.
The TV industry tried to live up to its sensational history of drama and celebratory shows, but negative forces took control.
We are in a homespun attempt to show people in their dwellings, but there are audio and visual distortions and shutdowns of the images time and again.
The godchildren of the Oscars made for a scattering of images featuring the winners, who fumbled their thank-you speeches and empathy for the losers.
I watch an average of 14 TV hours each day, but I have missed the winners’ shows with only one exception. I did see the “Succession” series, but very little else of Emmy winning productions.
I was unfamiliar and confused by most of the strange starring actors and production folks.
The talented Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel tried to stay afloat above the multiple challenges, but often succumbed to the pressures of the homespun productions.
The Emmy quarters were in the nearly-empty Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. The attempts to invade winners’ homes for the cocktail raising joy smacked of amateurism that couldn’t be properly rehearsed.
I personally welcomed football — both college and pros — back on the screen over the weekend.
Some of the games used canned crowd noises from the years when there were actually crowds making noise. But the loud drones were more of a handicap that covered the voices of the play-calling experts.
This transition is somewhat comparable to the time when silent pictures became talkies.
It was an interesting experiment but it also was awkward.
