Today’s Sound Off is about a little surprise in the backyard:
Dear Heloise: Early this morning, while I was in my backyard feeding the birds, I noticed a cardboard box taped shut at my back fence. I went over, opened the box and found four little kittens and their very skinny mother inside. My veterinarian estimated the kittens’ ages to be about 3 days old. Inside was a note that read, “Please take care of these kitties. We don’t want the mother anymore or her babies.”
Where do people get the idea that a pet — or any animal, in fact — is disposable? Many studies show that a family pet suffers from grief when an owner dies or abandons them. I doubt, however, that this malnourished mother cat will grieve, since she was so poorly treated.
There are many places that will help pet owners who can no longer care for their animals. All the former owner had to do was call a veterinarian and ask for the names of a no-kill shelter or for help in placing their pets in the homes of people who might be willing to adopt or foster an animal. Remember, no animal should be separated from its mother until it is at least 6 to 8 weeks old.
Yes, this involves a bit of work, but none of it would be necessary if more people would spay and neuter their animals. Many animal rights groups and shelters have special fees for people who can’t afford a veterinarian. Whatever you do, don’t dump your animals out in the wild, where they can get killed by other animals or starve to death, and don’t dump them in other people’s yards.
I’ll take care of the little family that was dumped in my yard until they are 7 weeks old, and then I’ll find homes for them. The mother will be spayed after the kittens are weaned.
B.L.W., thank you for your letter. A lot of kittens are born at this time of year, so it is especially important to get your pets spayed or neutered now.
Dear Heloise: When I lost my husband to cancer, I decided it was time to get organized. I got a two-drawer filing cabinet and folders, and then labeled the folders. Inside, I keep my will; all of my important paperwork such as birth certificates, car titles and property information; and a personal letter to each of my children. I’ve explained to my kids that I don’t want them to have to hunt down documents after I’m gone. My living will is taped to the side of the refrigerator.
After my husband died, there was so much confusion and bickering that I figure this is one way of avoiding all of that and can keep everyone calm.
During your next physical, don’t forget to ask these questions:
• Is my blood pressure normal or too high?
• How long will I be staying on my medication?
• What caused this health problem?
• What can I do to prevent this health problem in the future?
Also, write down all of your concerns and questions and take them to your physician when you have your next appointment.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
