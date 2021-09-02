Kendal Alice Henry, eight, the daughter of Emily and Paul Henry, of Antelope Acres, was crowned a princess, on Sept. 19, at the Antelope Acres Community Center.
She is a second-grader at Del Sur Elementary.
Henry’s hobbies include riding horses, swimming, spending time with her family and participating in all the queen events that she is part of.
Her future plans include working with children when she gets older.
