Do you forget where you left your car keys, or what you went to the kitchen for? Occasionally you kept something for safe keeping and you can’t remember where you placed it when the time comes that you need it? How about staring at a dear someone you knew, squeezing you brain for the name to go with the friendly face in guilty confusion?
I confess — I’ve been there, done that. It can be frustrating; you can’t help but feel old. The fact is that young folks also experience memory lapses. They just don’t worry about it. My young son will promise to call, but totally forgets to do so, while I wait for the call in escalated worry when I should be sleeping. No matter what your age, it’s not too late to take steps to prevent increasing memory loss.
Memory loss is not an inevitable part of the aging process. New scientific understanding of the plasticity of the brain is promising. That means that the brain is capable of producing new brain cells at any age. But just as we exercise our muscles to stay strong, the brain is just the same. You lose brains cells if you don’t use them. There are many ways you can improve the plasticity of your brain. Harvard Health Publications offers the following preventative steps:
• Exercise — It’s good for the body and also good for the mind. Physical fitness and mental fitness go together. Researches have shown that people who get regular vigorous exercise also tend to stay mentally sharp in their 70s and 80s. Exercise is good for the lungs, and people whose memories and mental health remain strong in old age characteristically have good lung function. Exercise also helps reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and stroke. These are illnesses that can lead to memory loss.
Additionally, exercise increases the level of substances that nourish the brain cells and help protect them against damage from stroke and other injuries. Walk instead of driving, climb stairs instead of riding elevators, plant a garden, or join a health club. Just move.
• Keep learning — Experts think that advance education may help keep memory strong by getting people into the habit of being mentally active. Regardless of your academic education level, you too can be an active, lifelong learner. Reading regularly, keeping up with current affairs, learning a new hobby, and playing challenging games are beneficial. Keep challenging your mind.
• Don’t smoke — Studies show that smokers don’t remember people’s names and faces as well as non-smokers do. No one knows whether smoking directly impairs memory or is merely associated with memory loss because it causes illnesses that contribute to memory loss such as hypertension and stroke. Smoking also damages the lungs, and good lung function is one of the characteristics of people whose memories stay strong in old age. Additionally, smoking constricts the blood vessels to the brain, depriving it of oxygen and possibly harming the brain cells.
• Maintain a healthy diet — A healthful diet rich in fruits and vegetables as well as healthy fats from fish, nuts and whole grains is vital in maintaining not just your body but also your brain health. Many of fruits and vegetables are good sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants are known to be protective against disease and age-related deterioration throughout your body, including your brain.
• Get a good night’s sleep — Sleep is essential for memory strengthening as well as overall health. Although people vary widely in their individual sleep needs, research suggests that six to eight hours of sleep a night is ideal. Perhaps even more important than the amount of sleep is the quality of sleep. Establish and maintain a consistent sleep schedule and routine. Practice good sleep hygiene.
• Consider taking vitamins — For many years, experts have thought that antioxidant vitamins, such as vitamins C and E and beta carotene, might benefit memory by neutralizing free radicals, destructive molecules that damage healthy tissues in the body. Free radical damage has been found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, prompting researchers to speculate that it may contribute to the memory impairment and other symptoms of the disease.
• Cultivate social support — Studies show that close ties with others can improve the mental performance of older people. Social support can come from friends, relatives, or caregivers, but to be truly supportive, relationships must make people feel good about themselves. Not all relationships are beneficial. Choose to cultivate the right ones.
• Nourish your creative self — Look at ordinary things differently. Creativity is finding new ways of seeing, and approaching situations. Creativity is not just for artists. Develop a new skill, a new habit, or a new obsession. Learn how to garden, how to sew or how to play a piano. Read about the pyramids and dive into the amazing histories. Build a pyramid.
Keep your eyes and ears in check as well. Seeing and hearing well help your brain process and retain new information. Regular eye and ear checkups will keep them at optimum functioning. Talk to your health care provider if you worry about changes in your memory or thinking. Some untreated medical conditions can also affect both.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.