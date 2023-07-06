In the Family Way

Summer is officially here. It’s time for outdoor activities, linens, suntan lotions, and barbecues.

The warmth of the forever giving sun energizes us most of the time. But as the temperature goes up, outdoor activities can be hazardous to your health. If you are not letting the rising heat keep you from your outdoor exercise activities, take care of some essentials to keep your body cool.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.