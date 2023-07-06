Summer is officially here. It’s time for outdoor activities, linens, suntan lotions, and barbecues.
The warmth of the forever giving sun energizes us most of the time. But as the temperature goes up, outdoor activities can be hazardous to your health. If you are not letting the rising heat keep you from your outdoor exercise activities, take care of some essentials to keep your body cool.
Here are some warm weather exercise guidelines from the experts:
• Exercise in the early morning or after the sun sets.
• Take frequent rest and water breaks.
• Drink water before you feel thirsty. By the time you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated. This is especially true as you get older.
• Drink fluids before, during and after exercise.
• Choose water or a low-calorie sport drink.
• Avoid beverages with alcohol and caffeine because these can cause dehydration.
• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabric in light colors. Choose shady areas when possible.
• Reduce speed or distance as needed.
• Exercise indoors during ozone alerts, extreme heat and very high humidity.
• Use sunscreen, hats and sunglasses.
• Listen to your body. Stop if you feel chest pain, short of breath, dizzy, lightheaded, weak, very fatigued or nauseated, or feel that your heart is pounding. Get to a cool place. If these symptoms continue for more than five minutes, call 911.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer last week issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for some areas, including Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Symptoms of heat-related injury from heat cramps to heat exhaustion and heat stroke should be treated immediately. Do not delay seeking medical attention with moderate to severe symptoms.
Your muscles may start cramping because of depleted body salt and moisture levels from sweating a lot. If you are experiencing muscle cramps, stop all activities and sit in a cool place for a few hours until the cramps subsides. Further exertion may lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
If you have heart problems or if you are on a low-sodium diet, seek medical attention right away. Sudden exposure to heat and dehydration can cause fainting during prolonged standing or when you suddenly rise from a sitting or lying position. If you witness this happening, sit or lie the person down in a cool place and have the person slowly drink water, clear juice, or a sport beverage.
Excessive loss of body water and salt through excessive sweating may cause heat exhaustion, which is a more severe injury. Older adults and those with high blood pressure conditions are most susceptible to heat exhaustion under the sun. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include extreme body weakness, confusion, pale and clammy skin, slightly elevated body temperature, muscles cramps and fast shallow breathing.
Fluid replacement is needed rapidly. Assist the individual to drink plenty of water or other cool non-alcoholic, non-caffeine beverages. A cool shower or bath will help cool the body quicker. Use the pool to submerge the body, if there is one nearby. A spraying bottle filled with cool water can also help cool the body down quicker.
When the human body becomes incapacitated to effectively control its temperature, heat stroke can be fatal. The body temperature rises rapidly, and the sweating mechanisms to cool the body fail. When this happens, emergency treatment is needed immediately. Aggressive cooling measures should be used while waiting for the emergency response system to arrive.
Go ahead and enjoy the sun energy, but be sensible. Avoid severe heat-related injuries this summer. Take preventative measures, recognize the symptoms and act promptly.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.