Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: We have trash collection twice a week, but here’s what we do in between those days when trash in the house begins to stink. When I prepare a meal and there are products that can’t go down the disposal (chicken skin, fat from raw meat, Styrofoam trays from meat products), I put everything in a plastic bag and freeze it until trash day. To remind myself that there is trash in the freezer, I use a sticky note on the fridge and toss it in with the other trash. Problem solved.

 — Eveleen Skurow

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.