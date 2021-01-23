Over the years the cottontails have become a bigger problem. They have adapted to live in town as well as in the desert.
In town, they do not need to worry about rainfall and native plants to eat; they eat our landscape and gardens. Cottontails are mainly active from dusk to mid-morning, finding a shady hiding place during the day.
Cottontail’s favorite food includes roses, carrots, geraniums, lettuce and lawn grasses. They also like a good snack of marigolds, pansies, peas, strawberries, and young bulb shoots. Cottontails will also peel and eat the bark of young fruit trees.
One of the best methods of controlling rabbits is to discourage them or make a barrier to prevent the cottontails from attacking your special plants. The best barrier is using a chicken wire fence with holes less than one-and-a-half inches in size. Hardware cloth works even better, but is much more expensive.
The fence should be at least two feet tall with at least six inches of the fence buried in the ground. If you bury the fence even deeper, about 12 inches, you can also discourage gophers. Surround special plants, fruit trees and your entire garden to protect the plants. I have built a three-foot-tall block wall completely around the garden to prevent rabbits.
Fruit trees and young fruit trees can be wrapped with commercial tree wrap, burlap, aluminum foil or window screen to prevent the rabbits from eating the bark. It is best to remove the tree wraps in spring to prevent attacks by twig borers.
Another control method is to use rabbit repellents. One of the best repellents is a dog or cat, either can keep the rabbits scared off. There are several commercial rabbit repellents on the market. These repellents normally need to be reapplied after each rain. Blood meal, vinegar and garlic all have been reported to repel cottontails.
In any case, it is best to remove daytime cover that the rabbits hide in during the day. Places like wood piles, under buildings in storage areas and in overgrown junipers or other plants.
There is not one good answer to controlling rabbits. It is a management technique of discouraging the cottontails from living in your landscape, protecting special plants or areas like gardens. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence and that is what you want the rabbits to believe.
I usually have several people tell me they life trap the cottontails and take them into the desert to release. First, it is illegal to transport and release wild animals without the proper permits, even rabbits. Second, I have had people drop off rabbits and squirrels in the desert behind my home and then they become a problem for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.