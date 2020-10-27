There is no denying that Halloween this year is different.
Trick or treating will require alternate options with infection control safety in mind. This pandemic is yet again a forceful factor in deciding how we safely enjoy the traditional fun evening of customary activities. You can decide to creatively participate in the Halloween traditions this year and still have fun!
Trick and treating is perhaps not a good idea this year. However, if this is one tradition you just cannot give up, be ingenious and practical. Here are some steps to take when trick or treating as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Make trick-or-treating safer with these recommendations:
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you. A cumulative 15 minutes exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual with-in 6 feet without wearing face covering in a 24-hour period is by definition considered a close contact. You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others whether the close contact occurred indoors or outdoors.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible. The open ventilation outdoors is a better option than the close indoors. The viral concentration of virus that you get into your body matters. A higher concentration can make you sicker.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats. If washing your hands is not feasible, bring a 60% alcohol hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people outside of your household. Parents or other responsible adults should supervise young children using hand sanitizer. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
• Wear a mask. Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of two years or anyone who has trouble breathing.
The CDC also offers other activities that you and your family can partake safely:
• Decorate your home for Halloween and carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors and friends. Practice distancing and always wear a face covering if you do the latter. Enjoy your neighbors’ decorations at a distance by walking your neighborhood.
• Visit an orchard, forest or a corn maze. Go on a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
• Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently after physical contact of frequently touched surfaces or things.
• Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
• Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off the fun costumes. You can especially do this with your neighbors if you live in a cul-de-sac. Again, keep your distance and sport on the mask.
• Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors, or an indoor movie night with your household members.
These are just a few ideas to keep it safe. To maintain a semblance of normalcy, we want to keep the traditions alive. You don’t have to totally cancel Halloween this year, just exercise your creativity to keep it safe for everyone in your circle of influence.
