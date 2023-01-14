Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I am a senior citizen living by myself in Northern Indiana. Right now, we are in the middle of a blizzard. As a safety precaution, if I absolutely need to go outside on these cold days, I always make sure I have a house key in my coat pocket. One never knows when a lock could accidentally get turned on the way out the door. The results could be deadly. Stay safe.

 — Michael Noll, via email

