Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I have long hair and have noticed how it has become the current fashion trend, so I thought I’d share this hint. I discovered that having long hair is nearly as bad as having a shaggy long-haired dog in the family. In the past, when I vacuumed the carpets, the roller got filled with innumerable, annoying, tightly wound strands of strong hair that had to be pulled out.

Suddenly, I got an idea. Certainly, I thought the hair is just lying on the surface of the carpet. What if I used a broom or a brush to capture a portion of the hair before I vacuumed? I went to my broom closet and found a scrubbing brush on the end of a broomstick. So, I tried long gentle sweeps of the surface of the carpet, and sure enough, I could pick up quite a bit of hair, saving some of the usual struggle of removing hair from the roller brush. From that day on, that is what I do.

