Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: When leaving your car to go shopping, put your keys somewhere on your body — in a pocket or on a wristband or lanyard. If your purse is stolen, at least you have a way to get in your car and drive home. A thief might get your personal information, but you can cancel all your credit cards (be sure to call all card companies to let them know about the theft). You will also need a new driver’s license, but at least they can’t get into your home or steal your car.

 — Nancy R.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.