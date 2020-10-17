Dear Readers: As we go into fall and winter, we’ll be spending more time indoors, and less time outdoors breathing in the fresh air. Do you know that houseplants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into your home through the process of photosynthesis?
One of my favorite houseplants is the spider plant. They are easy to grow and care for and they have long, pretty green and white leaves. A cute feature of the spider plant is its plantlets. Some call them “babies,” but regardless, these offshoots dangle from the main plant and produce flowers.
And this is wild: NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) did a study trying to figure out how to clean the air in space stations. They came up with a list of almost 20 houseplants, and the spider plant was included, along with English ivy — a lovely, delicate-looking but hardy plant.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Readers: Darla H. in Punta Gorda, Florida, sent a picture of her cuddle boy, her beautiful brown, long-haired cat, Sneaky Pete. Pete looks quite cozy, snuggled on the bed. To see Sneaky Pete and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Send a picture and description of your furry and funny or feathery, slithery friend to Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.