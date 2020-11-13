Dear Heloise: I decided to keep some cash currency at home in my floor safe. After a couple of months, I opened the safe to retrieve some cash and realized the currency appeared to be damp. Is there anything I can do to keep this cash currency safe?
— Elisa Budman,
Huntington Beach
Elisa, place an open box of baking soda in the safe. Baking soda naturally absorbs moisture and also will help get rid of odor from mold and mildew.
You also can put silica gel packets on the bottom of your floor safe — you know, those little packets we get in new purses, luggage, vitamin bottles, etc. Either of these suggestions should take care of the dampness.
— Heloise
Recycle that paper
Dear Heloise: One year a paper shredder was a gift under the Christmas tree. We plugged it in and shredded all of our scraps and non-usable gift wrap, bagged it and used it to wrap gifts the following year, especially as cushioning in the boxes for gifts sent by mail.
— Nancy, The Villages, Florida
Baked-on grease
Dear Heloise: I can’t remove the baked-on cooking spray on my non-stick pans. Any hints for me?
— Jan, Kalama, Washington
Jan, first, mix equal parts baking soda and water to make a paste and apply it on the surface of your pan with a soft sponge or cloth. In a gentle circular motion, work the paste into the corners and over any area where there is cooking spray residue. Afterward, rinse the pan under warm water and, if necessary, follow up using a mild dish-washing soap.
— Heloise
Plastic shower curtain
Dear Heloise: If a person has a gas dryer, I would not recommend drying the plastic liner for the shower curtain in the dryer. That first blast of hot air will cause the plastic to shrivel and could cause a fire. I hang mine up outside on the porch.
— Rita in Connecticut
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
