Dear Heloise: In response to a recent suggestion regarding keeping a list of all medications inside a wallet, I wanted to take it a couple steps further.
I keep a copy of not only all my medications, prescriptions and OTC supplements, but also shots (flu, COVID, etc.). I also include surgeries and when they were performed. It also indicates which medications I am allergic to. I keep a copy in my wallet and a copy in my car. I also keep an envelope on the visor in my car that includes the meds, but also who to contact in case of an accident and a copy of my advanced directive.
I do this because I am 78 and still go on a lot of road vacations. If something happens to me during one of these trips, first responders, at least, will have a heads-up. Also, a good piece of advice is to have your emergency contacts identified in your phone as ICE (In Case of Emergency). Again, thinking of first responders.
— Marshall Jackson, Cibolo, Texas
Dear Heloise: I iron my clothes every week, and was surprised that no one had responded back to the lady in Wisconsin on how to keep her iron from clogging again. I have been using distilled water in my iron for years. And there are no clogs or white mineral spots on the clothes that I am ironing. Happy ironing.
— Mary, Chino Hills, Calif.
Dear Heloise: To decrease the electric bill, unplug all TV cable boxes. Only plug them in as you need them. The cable industry has done nothing to keep their boxes energy-efficient. Save $20 per month, per box.
— Kyle Nienberg, Lima, Ohio
Dear Heloise: Before I open any can with a can opener, I either wash or rinse the top of the can. Cans travel hundreds or thousands of miles and get stored in a warehouse, where they can collect dirt or dander during shipments.
By cleaning the can, you don’t “push” the dirt or dander into the can containing the food.
— Greg Sommer, Los Alamitos, Calif.
Dear Heloise: The majority of my serving cutlery and utensils have the same handle. I started placing the handle to the back. Now, at a glance, I can see if I am getting the item I want — like the slotted spoon, fork, etc.
— Phyllis Holsinger, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.