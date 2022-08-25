Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: In response to a recent suggestion regarding keeping a list of all medications inside a wallet, I wanted to take it a couple steps further.

I keep a copy of not only all my medications, prescriptions and OTC supplements, but also shots (flu, COVID, etc.). I also include surgeries and when they were performed. It also indicates which medications I am allergic to. I keep a copy in my wallet and a copy in my car. I also keep an envelope on the visor in my car that includes the meds, but also who to contact in case of an accident and a copy of my advanced directive.

