Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I make copies of all credit cards and driver’s licenses that my husband and I carry in our wallets. I also do the same for my mom. Don’t forget about the checkbook as well. I use my home printer for extra privacy and security. The copies have all the phone numbers and account numbers you need to make the calls to cancel the accounts, which is a lot easier than having to remember which items were in the wallet. Store the copies in a safe place.

I’m also trying to stress to Mom the importance of putting her cash change from a purchase in her wallet, and then her wallet securely in her purse before leaving the store. The key word in this sentence is “trying.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.