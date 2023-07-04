Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: When I shop online, I almost exclusively buy products that I can return for free. Since I am shopping online, I cannot try something on or touch it before making the purchase, so I often return items once I receive them because they did not work out.

While the return shipping label may be free, packaging is not. When you return an item using UPS, FedEx or another delivery service, the item must be packaged properly before shipping. You can purchase packaging material from the shipper or at a store, but it costs money. And why spend money when you can get it for free?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.